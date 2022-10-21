Bravman to continue leading Bucknell

LEWISBURG — The Bucknell University Board of Trustees unanimously voted on Friday, Oct. 21, to extend President John C. Bravman’s contract through at least 2028.
This is Bravman’s second contract extension. In April 2018, the board unanimously voted to extend his contract through June 2025. Bravman became the university’s 17th president on July 1, 2010, after a long career at Stanford University. By the end of his current contract, he will be the third-longest tenured Bucknell president.
“The length of John’s tenure reflects the confidence and trust the Board of Trustees has in him to continue his exceptional leadership of the University,” said Bucknell University Board Chair Chris O’Brien. “On behalf of the Board and Bucknellians everywhere, I am honored to announce the extension of John’s contract, and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for his leadership, his vision for the University, and his commitment to providing our students a truly life-changing educational experience.”
“It is truly an honor and privilege to continue serving Bucknell as its president, and I am thankful for both the Board’s continued confidence in me and the extraordinarily talented students, faculty and staff who make this such a special place,” Bravman said. “I look forward to working with both the Board and the campus community on our strategic goals, which will further strengthen Bucknell’s place among leaders in higher education.”
Terms of his contract were not released by the university.
According to the university, the contract extension follows two record-breaking years in student enrollment.
In 2018, he championed The Plan for Bucknell 2025, the university’s first strategic plan in 13 years. In support of Bucknell’s continued diversity, equity and inclusion goals, this year Bravman created the vice president for equity and inclusive excellence position, who will lead the new Office for Equity and Inclusive Excellence.
Bravman guided the university to the successful conclusion of its most ambitious fundraising campaign to date — the $500 million WE DO Campaign — on July 1, 2017. The university surpassed the half-billion-dollar goal with $513 million raised. Bravman has now presided over the two largest philanthropic pledges made in school history — a $40 million pledge by Michael Pascucci in August 2021, and a $30 million pledge by Bob and Doris Malesardi in May 2016. Both pledges provided resources to support unrestricted, need-based financial aid endowment.
On the same day the University concluded the WE DO Campaign, it officially established its third college — the Freeman College of Management.
Bravman has strengthened Bucknell’s renowned commitment to providing "an exceptional residential learning experience" through numerous improvements to the university’s physical campus, including the construction or renovation of a number of academic, athletics and student life facilities.
Throughout Bravman’s tenure, the university has renovated several properties in downtown Lewisburg, including the Campus Theatre, the Post Office Building and the DeWitt Building, which is now home to the university’s Entrepreneurs Incubator, Small Business Development Center and the Samek Art Museum’s Downtown Gallery.
Bravman was appointed to the Geisinger Health Board of Directors in September 2012 and has served as chairman of the board since December 2016. He was named in this year’s class of Modern Healthcare’s “Excellence in Governance” award honorees.
Bravman grew up in New York City and on Long Island. He completed his bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in materials science and engineering at Stanford University, has published more than 160 peer-reviewed articles, and has been cited in nearly 5,000 publications by scientists and engineers around the world. He is a tenured professor of electrical engineering at Bucknell.
Bravman is married to Professor Wendelin Wright, who holds the Heinemann Family Professorship in Engineering in the mechanical and chemical engineering departments at Bucknell. She has served the university in a number of capacities and is currently the chair of the mechanical engineering department. They have two young sons, Cole and Cooper. Bravman has two older sons, Christopher and Matthew, and two grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.