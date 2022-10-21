Bravman to continue leading Bucknell

John Bravman

 Provided by Emily Paine/Bucknell University

LEWISBURG — The Bucknell University Board of Trustees unanimously voted on Friday, Oct. 21, to extend President John C. Bravman’s contract through at least 2028.

This is Bravman’s second contract extension. In April 2018, the board unanimously voted to extend his contract through June 2025. Bravman became the university’s 17th president on July 1, 2010, after a long career at Stanford University. By the end of his current contract, he will be the third-longest tenured Bucknell president.

