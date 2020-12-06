MILTON — Noting the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in the community, the Milton Area School District will be switching to a 100% virtual instructional model through Jan 11.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan issued a press release, signed by the district's leadership team, Sunday announcing the switch.
"Sadly, we know many of our wonderful educators, staff and students are not well," the release said. "Many are battling this deadly disease and need every well wish and positive thought we can conjure for them. COVID-19 has proven a difficult adversary. An invisible illness that despite our exhaustive efforts to follow safety protocols, is taking its toll on our students and our team."
According to information posted by the leadership team on the district website, the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday instructed all members of the school's basketball team to quarantine.
"Several of our principals, guidance counselors, teachers, staff and students have also recently been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are in quarantine awaiting test results," the release on the district website said.
It was also noted that the district no longer has "enough certified employees to continue in-person instruction."
"We don't need to look far to know that COVID-19 cases are surging here in Central Pennsylvania and they're not slowing," the release continued. "Our hospitals are struggling to find open beds for those who truly need medical care. Our thoughts and prayers are with the nurses, doctors and all medical staff."
The press release said students are to report in person for instruction Monday, to receive instruction for the coming weeks. School will be dismissed early Monday, and remain virtual through Jan. 11.
Meals will be available for students to pickup between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the high school.
The release also said a COVID-19 dashboard has been launched on the district website, www.miltonsd.org.
"We’re going to be encouraging everyone in our community to log on and check it out, as we’ll be updating the numbers as soon as they’re reported to us by the (Pennsylvania Department of Health)," the release said.
The release concluded by asking everyone in the community to "remain socially distant, especially from the ill and elderly."
"We must wear our masks," the release said. "We must wash our hands. We must do everything in our control to stop the spread of COVID-19. That means family gatherings will look and feel differently. However, if staying home and safe means we keep those we hold dearest healthy, then we must choose to make that sacrifice. If we have learned anything in this pandemic, we know too well that we’re all in this together."
The district has regularly been announcing COVID-19 cases diagnosed within the schools. On Tuesday, Keegan said the district was notified that two high school students, and one employee who worked between the district's two elementary schools, tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 27.
On Friday, the district announced that a high school student tested positive for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.