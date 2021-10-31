Northumberland County Sentences
• Daniel Sanchez, 22, of Trevorton, $50 fine plus costs for possessing an instrument of crime; $50 fine plus costs for an additional count of possessing an instrument of crime.
• Kelly Whitmer, 37, of Shamokin, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, one-year driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI; one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for recklessly endangering another person.
• Tiffany Marie Carl, 25, of Shamokin, $50 fine plus costs for retail theft.
State Police At Milton DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Lebanon man was charged with DUI after a traffic stop at 7:03 p.m. Oct. 28 along Old Route 15, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 1999 Ford F-250 was stopped and Pedro Figueroa Jimenez, 33, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Nanty Glo man was charged after a vehicle stop at 8:06 p.m. Oct. 27 along Old Route 15 and Newky Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said James Brothers, 29, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance when his 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
TURBOTVILLE — Troopers are investigating an injury accident which occurred at 1:51 p.m. Oct. 28 along route 54, Turbotville, Northumberland County.
Sidney J. LeBarron, 79, of Muncy, failed to yield to oncoming traffic while making a left turn and was was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic driven by Jasmin Alicea, 39, of Williamsport, police reported. Both drivers were belted. LeBarron was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unspecified injury. Alicea sustained minor injuries, police noted, but was not transported.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A pair of truck drivers were cited after a minor collision at 7:41 a.m. Oct. 28 at the rest area off ramp at mile marker 219, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Michael S. Barnett, 43, of Scranton, was traveling west on the ramp in a 2007 Kenworth Northwest when it struck the 2022 Freightliner Cascadia of Peter J. Anstatt, 59, of Powell, Ohio. Troopers said the Freightliner was illegally parked on the berm. Barnett was cited with careless driving while Anstatt was cited with prohibitions in special places.
Barnett was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unspecified injury.
2-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 11:08 a.m. Oct. 28 in the parking lot at Farmer’s Market, 499 Airport Road, Buffalo Township.
Troopers said a 2008 Honda Accord driven by an unnamed person backed from a parking stall and struck an eastbound 2021 Jeep Laredo.
1-vehicle crash
GREGG TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted after a vehicle swerved off the road and into an embankment in order to avoid a turning vehicle.
Police said the crash occurred at 4:56 p.m. Oct. 27 along Route 15, south of Bryson Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
Jeffrey Mitchell, 60, of Williamsport, was traveling north in a 2006 Ford F-150 XlT when it went off the west berm. Mitchell and passenger Randy L. Terry, 32, of Muncy, were uninjured. Both were belted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A New Jersey man sustained a suspected minor injury when his Honda went off the interstate and struck an embankment and a group of trees, police reported.
The crash occurred at 2:18 p.m. Oct. 29 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 204, White Deer Township, Union County. Kevin Nguyen, 20, of Atlantic City, N.J., was traveling east when it went out of control. Nguyen was belted and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A Danville woman allegedly struck another Danville woman multiple times in the face and head.
The alleged incident was reported at 12:01 p.m. Oct. 28 at 50 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County. Margarita Maldonado, 29, was cited.
Burglary
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Someone entered a storage unit and removed a locked safe, police reported.
The alleged incident occurred between noon Oct. 27 and noon Oct. 28 at Liberty Storage, 597 Liberty Valley Road, Liberty Township, Montour County. A black Sentry safe containing two gold rings valued at $500 each, a 1943 Danville High School ring, $300 to $400 in cash and gold coins valued at $35 were taken from a 65-year-old Danville man, police noted.
State Police At Selinsgrove Harassment
UNION TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported domestic incident and arrested Lisa Tiebout, 55, of Port Trevorton.
The alleged incident was reported at 5:10 p.m. Oct. 27 along Main Street, Union Township, Snyder County. The victim was reportedly a 60-year-old Port Trevorton man.
Theft of motor vehicle
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — A 2002 Ford Explorer was stolen from the residence of a 44-year-old McClure man, police reported.
The incident occurred sometime between 8 a.m. Sept. 1 and 11:59 p.m. Sept. 8 along Back Mountain Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County. The vehicle was silver/aluminum with Pa. registration DZT-2646.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft by deception
CENTER TOWNSHIP — The personal information of a 53-year-old Middleburg man was used to open unemployment benefits, troopers reported.
The incident was reported at 6:44 p.m. Oct. 19 along Bowersox Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Unemployment benefits were opened using the personal information of a 58-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man, police reported.
The incident was reported at 11:09 a.m. Oct. 21 along Fremont Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — A 71-year-old Benton man escaped injury when his vehicle left the road in a curve and hit an embankment.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 7:21 p.m. Oct. 21 along Route 239, west of Green Brian Lane, Jordan Township, Lycoming County. Otto G. Little was traveling east in a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe when the vehicle over-compensated in a right turn, left the roadway and hit an embankment. Little was belted and was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — A New York woman was issued a warning after her vehicle failed to take a right curve and hit an embankment.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 2:03 p.m. Oct. 17 along Boyer Lane at Mordan Hollow Road, Jordan Township, Lycoming County. Jessica E. Frisbie, 36, of Waverly, N.Y., was traveling south in a 2015 Jeep Renegade when the vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment. Frisbie was belted. She was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
WATSON TOWNSHIP — A Waterville woman was not injured when her vehicle struck a fallen tree in the roadway at 10:50 a.m. Oct. 26 along Route 44 northbound, south of Route 973, Watson Township, Lycoming County.
Linda J. Webster, 72, was traveling north in a 2019 Subaru Forester when the vehicle struck a tree which had fallen into the roadway, police reported. Webster was belted and was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
