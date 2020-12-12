HARRISBURG — More than 22,000 residents living in Union, Lycoming, Sullivan, Bradford and Susquehanna counties will gain access to high-speed broadband services due to $65.4 million in funding from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), according to state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).
Yaw said the funding was awarded through the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I auction, and will bring access to many of the region’s unserved and underserved residents.
“Access to broadband, especially for those who tele-work, senior citizens, fire and emergency workers and students who are taking classes remotely has become even more crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Yaw said. “This funding will benefit thousands of my constituents who currently lack internet service.”
The following is a list of winning bidders in the 23rd Senate District, number of homes and businesses to be served, and total support for 10 years in Pennsylvania, by county:
• Union County: Windstream Services LLC, 2,003, $3.3 million.
• Lycoming County: Co-op Connections Consortium, 1,016; $3 million; Frontier Communications Corporation DIP, 145, $376,492; Space Exploration Technologies Corp., 719, $605,981; Windstream Services LLC, 2,703, $7,473,484.
• Bradford County: Co-op Connections Consortium, 4,499, $17.2 million; Frontier Communications Corporation DIP, 1,271, $3.3 million; Space Exploration Technologies Corp., 467, $783,868; Windstream Services LLC, 312, $1.5 million.
• Sullivan County: Commnet Wireless LLC, 751, $1.7 million; Frontier Communications Corporation DIP, 2,748, $7.1 million.
• Susquehanna County: Co-op Connections Consortium, 3,655, $13.59 million; Frontier Communications Corporation, DIP, 1,982, $5.1 million; Space Exploration Technologies Corp., 65, $84,771.
In total, the FCC will allocate $9.2 billion to 180 bidders, who will deploy high-speed broadband to more than 5.2 million unserved homes and businesses across the country.
