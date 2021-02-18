MILTON — The story of two men who recently bonded again over a softball began decades ago.
It started in the 1940s when Ed Lessner of Milton observed a young Tom Reimensnyder and a couple of mates playing ball in the nearby street. Reimensnyder, now of Mifflinburg, grew up in Milton before service as a Marine during the Korean War and a career in education.
“My wife and I sat on the front porch down on the 700-block of Hepburn Street,” Lessner recalled. “In those days if you wanted to play ball and you got four fellas, that meant you had two teams.”
Lessner, 97, recalled the scene was before his Navy service (1943-45). He said Reimensnyder was perhaps in his early teens. Pickup games among youth, sometimes with flexible rules, were more common back then. Well-worn equipment was a frequent sight, perhaps with taped-up bats and baseballs or softballs which had seen better days.
“Every time they hit that softball it got a different shape,” Lessner said. “Some of the stuffing was starting to come out of it.”
Lessner, seeing the softball get more ragged with every hit, walked down to the curb with some cash and a friendly proposition.
“I said (Tom), ‘Here is some money. Go down to Broadway Hardware and see if you can’t buy a nice softball,’” Lessner said. “He went down and I think he got the best one money could buy.”
Reimensnyder did just that and proceeded to continue the game with his mates, then returned the ball to Lessner. It was worn a little already, as Lessner said the streets were rougher then.
“I had that ball after we all departed and after I went in the service,” Lessner said. “It floated around in my garage for awhile and was in the family room for awhile.”
As the years passed, Lessner said he would think of Reimensnyder every time he saw that old softball in the garage. It would roll back and forth on part of an extension ladder. It prompted him to think there had to be a way to get the ball back to him.
Lessner got in touch with Tom’s daughter KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner and arranged to safely deliver the softball a couple of weeks ago. He had it wrapped up in white paper and they presented in Mifflinburg.
“This is for you,” Lessner said to Reimensnyder. “This is for all the service you did and for playing softball.”
Reimensnyder seemed to recognize it right away and exclaimed, “That’s my softball!” He said it would be displayed in a place of honor on a mantle.
Lessner said he finished the day a couple of weeks ago with a sense of satisfaction that a softball and one of the fellows who first used it were reunited.
During a telephone interview, Lessner also shared stories from his own youth in Hamburg, N.Y., a suburb of Buffalo. He recalled one winter season in the 1930s when the Niagara River froze over, turning its namesake falls into a “big icicle.”
Lessner spent summers in the Milton area then returned after World War II to work on the Reading Railroad. He clerked for more than 20 years in Milton, Lewisburg and Newberry Junction. Checking on rail cars helped develop contacts and eventually a 23-year career at the Chef Boyardee plant.
Lessner noted he would soon be taking vocal instruction from KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner. A fan of American “standards,” he recalled bands led by Benny Goodman, Artie Shaw, Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey and others at palatial theaters in Buffalo.
