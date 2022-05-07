Watsontown Police Department
Assault
WATSONTOWN — Mickey James Whitaker, 24, of Watsontown, has been charged with felony strangulation, and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and harassment as the result of an incident which occurred at 5:11 p.m. May 3 in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Police said Whitaker assaulted a woman. He was arraigned before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, and jailed in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.
State Police at Milton
DUI
MILTON — William Cole, 52, of Milton, was charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1 a.m. April 17 at South Arch and Race streets, Milton.
Cole was allegedly found in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Two-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 90-year-old Lewisburg woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 3:26 p.m. May 5 along Buffalo Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said Jacqueline Hull-Reeder, 90, attempted to turn a 2019 Toyota Rav4 out of a private driveway when she struck a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Dean Lusby, 62, of Sunbury.
Hull-Reeder, who sustained a suspected minor injury, was cited with vehicle entering or crossing highway.
One-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 10:02 p.m. May 3 along Route 304, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2003 Ford Focus driven by Cole Shea, 29, of Selinsgrove, crashed into a guide rail and overturned. Shea, who was not belted, was not injured.
One-vehicle crash
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Zachary Cawley, 23, of Montandon, escaped injury when troopers said a 1994 Honda Shadow he was driving lost control while following too closely to another vehicle.
The crash occurred at 1:39 p.m. April 30 along Route 405, south of Route 45, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Cawley was cited with classes of licenses.
Indecent assault
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a reported indecent assault.
The alleged assault occurred at 4:37 p.m. May 5 along White Deer Run Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
Theft
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Forest Hill United Methodist Church reported the theft of two catalytic converters — valued at $1,036 each — From two Ford Econoline vans, a 2004 model and a 2016.
Troopers said the theft was reported at 7:39 p.m. April 24 at 2035 Walbash Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Jorddin Rodgers, 22, of Danville, was charged after troopers said he pushed Holly Staines, 35, of Danville, and pulled her hair.
The incident occurred at 1:40 p.m. May 3 at 50 Kirkbride Drive, Danville.
Harassment
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Randa Weikel, 42, of Milton, and Steven Bieber, 43, of Lewisburg, were charged after troopers said they were involved in a physical altercation.
The incident occurred at 7:20 p.m. May 3 at 551 Ziegler Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Disorderly conduct
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Logan Walters, 26, of White Deer, was charged after troopers said he made unreasonable noise.
A 32-year-old White Deer woman and a 24-year-old White Deer woman were listed by troopers as victims in the incident, which occurred at 10:42 p.m. May 3 along Union Avenue, White Deer Township, Union County.
Scattering rubbish
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported an incident in which rubbish was reportedly scattered along Quarry Road, Limestone Township, Montour County.
The incident was reported at 2:48 p.m. May 3.
