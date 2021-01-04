MILTON — No cases of COVID-19 are currently reported among students or staff in the Milton area and Warrior Run school districts, according to information contained in the district's COVID-19 dashboards.
In addition to no cases being reported, there are also no reports of students or staff members being quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus.
Both school's dashboards were updated Monday, Jan. 4.
Students in both school districts returned to virtual classrooms Monday, following a holiday break.
Classes in Milton are scheduled to continue to be held virtually through Monday, Jan. 11.
In-person learning is scheduled to resume Tuesday, Jan. 12, with virtual instruction still to be held Wednesdays to allow for deep cleaning of school buildings.
Virtual instruction in the Warrior Run School District is scheduled to continue through Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Beginning Jan. 7, students whose last names end in A through L will attend in-person classes Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Wednesdays and Fridays, those students will attend classes online, in real time.
On Wednesdays and Fridays, students whose last names end in M through Z will attend classes in person. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, those students will attend classes online, in real time.
The district expects this education model to continue until at least February.
Warrior Run's website notes the school will continue to monitor local case counts in order to determine the appropriate time to begin increasing the number of students attending in-person classes.
"As we say goodbye to 2020, we recognize that 2021 holds many challenges," Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack wrote, on the district website. "We will continue to work through to overcome these challenges while offering the highest quality education of which Warrior Run is capable and that which our students and community deserve."
