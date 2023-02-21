CLARION — Members of every Golden Eagles athletics program recently gathered in Gemmell multipurpose room for the Bob Carlson Scholar-Athlete Luncheon, with a greater proportion of student-athletes than ever before earning recognition.
Soccer player Kristi Marie Benfield, of Mifflinburg, was among those recognized. Benfield's major is biology.
To earn scholar-athlete status for the year, a student-athlete must have either achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher, or recorded two consecutive semesters of a 3.2 grade point average or higher in the spring and fall terms of 2022 . Freshmen and new transfer students who achieved a 3.2 grade point average or higher in the term also qualified.
