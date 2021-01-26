WILLIAMSPORT — "Significant challenges" to COVID-19 vaccine distribution were cited Tuesday by a regional hospital medical officer.
Dr. David Lopatofsky, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Susquehanna Region chief medical officer, said the organization has followed all state and federal guidelines since receiving its first shipment of vaccines in December.
UPMC has given a first dose to 51,000 front-line employees, staff and others not affiliated with the system. The UPMC system has also maintained state and federal protocol as the process continues.
However, comments to submitted questions echoed the observations of others in the medical and human service fields.
"We have done all of this despite significant challenges in receiving accurate information about the timing and amount of vaccine shipments from the state," Lopatofsky noted. "We are able to put shots in arms as quickly as we receive the vaccines, ensuring that this precious resource is not wasted."
He noted UPMC was prepared to partner with state authorities and others to distribute vaccines as widely as possible once adequate supplies are in place.
Lopatofsky encouraged anyone with access to a vaccine to be vaccinated. Whether an administrative fee would be charged could not yet be determined. Similarly, as vaccines were not yet available to the general public, waiting list procedures had yet to be determined. More information would be made available via www.UPMC.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.