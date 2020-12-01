BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children's Museum recently received a $1,200 grant from the Women's Giving Circle, a part of the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation.
The funding is being used to create a "Golden Membership" program offering free museum admission passes for the clients of The Gate House in Danville, Ronald McDonald House at Janet Weis Children's Hospital and the Women's Center in Bloomsburg.
Many women and children experience mental fatigue when dealing with life issues such as chronic illness, financial instability or abusive relationships. The program offers a sense of normalcy and respite for women and children in Columbia and Montour Counties who are utilizing the services of these three organizations.
The Women's Center, Inc. of Columbia/Montour recently awarded Kathy Beidler, Bloomsburg Children's Museum board president, the "Outstanding Member from the Business Community Award" in response to this program. The award recognizes the museum's efforts to provide "survivors the opportunity to explore new experiences and cohesively bond as a family."
"Grants like the one mentioned are critical to the continued success of the Children's Museum community outreach programs and allows us to offer programs like the Golden Membership," said Kathy Beider. "To get an award for doing what the Museum loves to do - support our local community in new and different ways - lets us know that we must be doing something right."
For more information about the Bloomsburg Children's Museum visit www.The-Childrens-Museum.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.