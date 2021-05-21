WATSONTOWN — Nonprofit organizations have been financially hard hit throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Kingdom Kidz has not been spared as the puppet ministry has experienced a 125% drop in donations.
In addition, the puppet team’s in-person performances have been virtually eliminated, resulting in additional lost revenue.
To combat the financial hits the organization has experienced, Kingdom Kidz has launched the 15-15-15 campaign.
General Manager Lisa Derr, along with grant writing and fundraising Chair Donna Bridge, recently met to highlight the campaign.
Over a 15-day period beginning Monday, May 17, the organization hopes to inspire 15 people to sign up to donate $15 per month to the organization.
Donors will be considered members of Miss Curly’s Right Hand Club.
Bridge explained that Miss Curly has become the face of Kingdom Kidz.
“Miss Curly has been my puppet for years and years,” she said. “She is the voice of Kingdom Kidz. She sits on my right hand... She’s our right-hand puppet.”
Bridge said nine people are already members of Miss Curly’s Right Hand Club. Members receive monthly updates highlighting the work of Kingdom Kidz.
Although in-person programs have slowed, Bridge and Derr said the organization continues to operate.
“We are conducing virtual programs,” Bridge said, adding those are uploaded to Facebook daily. “They bring in no revenue.”
In addition, the organization has presented free DVDs of its performances to area nursing homes and day care centers.
“We received a very nice thank you card from Nottingham Village,” Bridge said. “The residents and staff really enjoyed the DVD.”
By having committed monthly donors, Bridge said the organization will be able to monitor whether it has the appropriate funds coming in to cover the monthly utility bills and insurance for its puppet home in Watsontown.
Although the financial strain has impacted the organization, Bridge and Derr said they never considered tucking their puppets in a cabinet and permanently closing the doors of the puppet home.
“Our faith in God, through all this, has grown so much,” Derr said. “You need to push ahead and persevere.”
“We know that God will provide,” Bridge added.
Derr and Bridge offered thanks to those who have continued to support the organization.
“We are thankful to everyone who has supported us through this difficult time,” Bridge said. “We receive notes that tell us not to give up, to keep going.”
Donations to Miss Curly’s Right Hand Club can be taken monthly from credit or debit cards, or bank accounts. Club members can also mail in a monthly check.
Information on signing up to make the monthly contributions is available on the Kingdom Kidz Facebook page and website, hiskingdomkidz.org.
Checks can be sent to, Kingdom Kidz, P.O. Box 23, Watsontown, PA 17777.
