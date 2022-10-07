Throughout the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s drivers like AJ Foyt, Mario Andretti and Parnelli Jones became legendary by racing — and often winning — in various motorsports divisions.
For years, Andretti and Gurney stood as the only men on the list of drivers who have won races in Formula 1, IndyCar and NASCAR’s Cup series. Juan Montoya joined that list several years ago.
Like many motorsports fans, I have a huge amount of respect for drivers who can race — and be successful — in varying forms of motorsports.
Throughout the years, there have been periods of time when drivers have focused on one discipline. For example, it was for a while rare to see a NASCAR star jump into an IndyCar, and vice versa.
After winning the championship in USAC’s sprint car, midget and silver crown divisions in the same year, Tony Stewart switched to IndyCar competition in 1996. He won races and a championship there, before moving on to become a three-time NASCAR champion.
Stewart established himself as being on the same level of the legendary drivers of an era gone by. He took his driving diversity to a different level, and became just the second driver — John Andretti was the first — to compete in the Indy 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte on the same day. Robby Gordon and Kurt Busch have since completed the monumental task.
I’ve always had a massive amount of respect for Jimmie Johnson. After all, he’s only one of three men to win seven NASCAR Cup championships. In fact, five of his titles came in consecutive years. He’s also been a clean, and respectable, driver.
I’ve often bragged upon him in this space, lauding him for making a late-career shift to IndyCars. Aside from strong runs on the ovals in Texas and Iowa, he’s floundered as an IndyCar driver. That’s also not been surprising as he switched divisions with no open wheel experience, and in the twilight of his career.
Recently, Johnson announced that in 2023 he plans to run “bucket list” races. He’ll most likely be driving a Hendrick Motorsports car in a specialized category in the 24 Hours of LeMans. Johnson could also run a couple of high-profile NASCAR race, but the most impressive thing Johnson mentioned as being on his bucket list is to compete in the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.
I truly hope that happens, and that he has some amount of success in accomplishing the task.
With Kyle Busch’s impending switch to Richard Childress Racing in 2023, he’s made it clear that his contract allows for him to also compete in the Indy 500.
Should both he and Johnson secure rides for the 500 — and should Johnson also compete in the Coke 600 — it will mark the first time that two drivers compete in both races in the same day. The icing on the cake is the fact that both are also NASCAR Cup champions.
Although I question the kind of success Busch will have in a one-off attempt to drive an IndyCar, I salute him for his efforts to secure a ride.
I also hope that he — and other —drivers follow in Johnson’s footsteps and diversify their careers.
The only mistake that Johnson made was switching to IndyCar, and then to a “bucket-list schedule,” late in his career. He should’ve done it in his prime.
Today, NASCAR Cup drivers Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson still compete in sprint car races on a regular basis.
Last year, Larson had a season of successes which places him among a list of drivers who have won in multiple disciplines in the same year. In addition to his Cup championship, Larson also won a slew of dirt track races, some major events, including the World of Outlaws Knoxville Nationals.
I would encourage drivers — like Larson and Busch, and even Bowman and Bell — to be a Jimmie Johnson. However, take it one step further. Don’t just dedicate one season to competing in bucket list racing events. Do it while you’re still in your prime, and you actually have a chance at winning in multiple racing disciplines in the same season.
