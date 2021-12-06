MILLMONT — Hope's Haven Food Pantry is open 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays at Christ's United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike road ('Four Bells, 3.5 miles west of Miflfinburg), Millmont.
Families will receive an assortment of canned goods, meat, produce and dairy products according to the number of family members.
Email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, visit www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook for more information. Call 570-922-1860, email culc@4bellschurch.com or visit www.4bellschurch.com for information about other ministries.
