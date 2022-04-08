LEWISBURG — Volunteer cleanup day for the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail (BVRT) was scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7 starting at both Lewisburg and Mifflinburg trail heads.
The Union County Trail Authority will provide bags and "litter grabbers" for use by volunteers who will be assigned a trail section. Collected debris will be left at trail intersections for pickup while equipment should be returned by noon to trail heads.
Bottled water and snacks will be provided. Saturday, May 14 will be the rain date. Visit the BVRT Facebook page for more information.
