MIFFLINBURG — Surrounded by friends and family, the 120 members of the Mifflinburg Area High School Class of 2023 walked out of their school and into the future during an emotional Friday evening commencement ceremony.
Valedictoiran Maria Darrup encouraged her fellow classmates to make themselves the center of attention on their big day.
"The Mifflinburg Class of 2023 has brains like no other," she said. "So shove your siblings out of the way so you can be in the center of the family photo... Take the first piece of cake right out of the center. Who's gonna stop you? Today is your day, and today will only come once."
Darrup encouraged her fellow graduates to keep the spotlight shining on themselves as they step into the future.
"Hire out the lighting crew and yearbook staff to follow you like the star you are," Darrup said. "If that's not realistic, turn on your phone's flashlight and carry it above your head. Do whatever you need to do to maintain that mentality of stardom that allows you to recognize that you are the main character."
Darrup wrapped up her remarks by telling her classmates that it's their world, and everyone else is just living in it.
"The spotlight is on you, you are the main character, give your audience a show worth witnessing," she said.
Salutatorian Payton Derr focused her remarks on overcoming bullying.
"There were times when I wanted to give up and quit on myself because I felt like I wasn't good enough for others," Derr said. "The hatred in this world is sometimes hard to see, but in sports, hatred and jealousy become quite obvious to the human eye.
"Comments on social media would say cheer(leading) isn't even a real sport," she continued. "Ultimately though, these moments made me stronger both physically and mentally, and now I am committed to the D1 University of Kentucky cheer team, with a scholarship."
Derr pointed to a medal she wore around her neck, earned from a third-place finish at the Cheerleading Worlds.
"All the negativity that I persevered through... is what this medal means to me," she said. "Hold onto and learn from the past, live your fullest in the present, and be ready to tackle anything your future holds."
Lauryn Whiting, speaker at large, encouraged her fellow classmates to embrace uncertainty and fear.
"We've all taken different paths to be here, whether it flew by or you barely made it," Whiting said. "We've all worked and overcome fears to reach this shared end goal. However, this isn't the end as we know.
"From here on out we work, we study, and we'll continue to work, and grow in the fears we all experience, because life keeps going and changing, and so will you, whether you're ready or not," she added.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.