The Standard-Journal asked questions of declared candidates for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, 17th District, covering Snyder and Union counties. Their responses follow and have been edited for clarity. Kerstetter has filed as both a Republican and a Democrat and will appear on ballots for both parties.
Full name: Brian L. Kerstetter
Party affiliation: Republican
Age: 47
Education: Lewisburg Area High School (1992), King’s College, Bachelor of Arts, criminal justice (1996), Ohio Northern University, juris doctor (1999)
Career Highlights: Has served as Snyder County first assistant district attorney and prosecuted in more than 100 jury trials over 17 years. Has also argued criminal and civil cases before all state appellate courts, including Commonwealth Court, Superior Court and the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. Has noted advocacy for victim’s rights, support for children and support for people appointed by the court to investigate and submit reports to the court on a child’s circumstances.
Kerstetter began private practice in 1999, representing clients in divorces, custody cases, support, civil litigation and with estate matters such as writing wills and powers of attorney. He has also has represented individuals and businesses in property and business sales, purchases and bankruptcies. Highlights included obtaining $4.2 million verdict in a Northampton County wrongful death case.
Kerstetter noted representing both the Union and Snyder County Domestic Relations offices as well as numerous townships, municipal authorities and zoning hearing boards throughout the area.
Other highlights include serving as a founding board member and counsel to Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet. He is current counsel to the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission.
Why are you running?
“I am running because at this stage in my career, I believe I can do the most good from the bench. I pledge to be a common pleas judge who will ensure that the letter of the law is followed and I will not engage in judicial activism. I will likewise ensure that our Bill of Rights, particularly our right to bear arms, is strictly followed. I will be firm but fair, objective, hard working, even tempered, impartial and fiscally responsible.”
Kerstetter noted he is the son of retired Lewisburg Police chief, Ron Kerstetter and Vicky Kerstetter, retired as registered nurse at the State Correctional Institution, Muncy.
The judge’s job pays $186,665 annual for a term of 10 years. Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock has announced his retirement and will not seek retention.
