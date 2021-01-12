WILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) has announced plans to hold Raise the Region 2021, an event to help the communities of Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties support local nonprofit organizations' fundraising efforts.
FCFP, in partnership with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, will be launching a 30-hour fundraising event starting Wednesday, March 10.
Nonprofit participation in Raise the Region is available to 501c3 organizations serving residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, or Union counties. Pre-registration is required by Friday, Feb. 26.
For nonprofits interested in registering for this event and a complete set of rules, visit www.RaiseTheRegion.org.
“This is the nineth year for the fundraiser supported by FCFP and Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships," said Director of Philanthropy Jason McCahan. "We are excited to host this regional event again, especially since so many of the local nonprofits have not been able to fundraise this year due to COVID-19. Raise the Region has become a primary fundraiser for many organizations over the years, and we expect the need to be even greater this year due to the pandemic. Donors also appreciate the opportunity to help a variety of local nonprofits and look forward to this event each year.”
Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has donated $150,000 that will be used to stretch every donation made to pre-registered nonprofits. Additional monetary prizes and incentives sponsored by Larson Design Group, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, UPMC and AutoTrader will be awarded to participating nonprofits throughout the event.
In 2020, $1.4 million total was donated to over 280 nonprofits. Since starting in 2013, Raise the Region has collectively received over $10.2 million in donations for the benefit of local nonprofit organizations.
“The current pandemic has caused increased demands for the services provided by many of our region’s nonprofits," McCahan said. "We have heard from several donors who are looking for additional ways to help those in need. Raise the Region will provide that opportunity for donors who wish to support local nonprofits. Raising awareness for the many great nonprofits across the region and increasing the sense of community among donors across county lines are our primary goals."
Donations can be made from 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at www.RaiseTheRegion.org, and by selecting participating nonprofits to support. All donations are tax deductible.
