WATSONTOWN — A line painting project on multiple roadways in Northumberland and Snyder counties is set to begin Monday, Aug. 16.
Through Friday, Aug. 20, contractor Alpha Space Control Company Inc. will perform line panting at the following locations: Interstate 180 between the Interstate 80 interchange and the Lycoming County line; and Route 147, between the Interstate 80 interchange and the Route 45 interchange; and Route 11 in Snyder County, between the Juniata County line and the Union County line.
There will be single lane closures with rolling traffic patterns.
