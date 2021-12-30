Mask mandates were dropped, students filtered back into the classrooms and life as many knew it before the pandemic returned to something resembling normal.
That didn’t mean the pandemic was over, nor that the hospitalizations and funerals had ceased.
COVID-19 cases surged early in the year, then subsided over the warmer months and have since surged once again as new strains spread into communities and send people into already stressed local hospitals.
Deaths from COVID-19 among the five local counties over the last year grew dramatically over 2020 numbers, despite the availability of vaccines. As of noon Dec. 29, 253 Northumberland Countians and 94 Union Countians have died due to COVID-19 this year, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH). In Lycoming County, 322 have died due to COVID. In Snyder County this year, 84 have died due to COVID, 56.
A total of 809 residents over five local counties lost their lives due to COVID in 2021, with two more days left. Lives lost in those counties prior to 2021 totaled 441, and that was prior to the availability of vaccines and boosters.
While better than 63% of Pennsylvanians as a whole are vaccinated, according to the Mayo Clinic, the heart of the commonwealth is lagging far behind that number.
Many central Pa. counties have fewer than 50% of residents fully vaccinated, according to the DOH. Just 40% of Snyder County residents are fully vaccinated and Lycoming and Union counties both have vaccination rates below 50%, according to the DOH. Montour County has over 72% of residents fully vaccinated. Northumberland County has 54% of residents fully vaccinated.
According to DOH statistics, 86% of COVID deaths, or 11,187 deaths from Jan. 1 to Dec. 6 in the commonwealth are among the unvaccinated. Among the vaccinated, 1,612 have died, or 14%.
Local health officials from Geisinger, Evangelical and UPMC have touted the effectiveness of COVID vaccines for months, yet hospitals are still dealing with capacity issues.
In a recent Standard-Journal story detailing capacity issues at local hospitals, Evangelical Community Hospital President/CEO Kendra Aucker pleaded with local residents to do what they can to ease the workload of local health officials.
“We cannot say it enough that to get this under control we need to work together,” Aucker said. “We have the tools to get this done-the vaccine and the boosters are those tools — please use them.”
Dr David Lopatofsky, chief medical officer with UPMC of North Central Pa., recently explained the benefit of getting a COVID-19 booster shot, noting booster shots are not uncommon.
“Boosters are a normal part of the immune response,” Lopatofsky said. “When people get allergy shots, that’s to help your immune system not react to allergies... People get allergy shots for months or years.”
Local school districts have struggled with masking issues, some opting to relax mandates, while others relaxed mandates only to have to rethink masking in light of increasing pediatric COVID cases across the region.
In April, community leaders gathered in Lewisburg to address the multi-layered impact of COVID in the community.
They spoke of some of the losses and sadness of the previous months as well as hope for the future.
“It’s been a tough year for lots and lots of people,” said Cynthia Peltier, CommUnity Zone co-founder. “But with COVID, people are suffering in ways I don’t think they have really even come to terms with yet.”
The presentation was highlighted by 500 luminaries placed along park walkways, each with a candle. Many had names of people who have died during the pandemic or hopes for the future.
As of Thursday, 78 new cases were added over the last 24 hours in Lycoming County, where three new deaths were reported. Northumberland County added 96 cases and two more deaths. Snyder County added 61 cases and two more deaths; Union County added 38 more cases and four new deaths. Montour County’s case count grew by 32, but was the lone area county to report no new deaths.
A look at some of the statistics associated with COVID-19 in the local community.
Vaccination (fully) rates by county
• Northumberland County, 90,843 residents, 54%
• Snyder County, 40,372 residents, 40%
• Union County, 44,923 residents, 46%
• Montour County, 18,230 residents, 72%
• Lycoming County, 113,299 residents, 49%
Total cases, deaths, as of Wednesday
• Lycoming County, 18,000 cases; 442 deaths
• Montour County, 2,997 cases; 81 deaths
• Northumberland County, 15,009 cases; 468 deaths
• Snyder County, 5,068 cases; 126 deaths
• Union County, 7,244 cases; 133 deaths
