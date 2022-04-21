BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University will be hosting its 11th Annual Dance Minor Concert, "Finding our Footing," at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, inMitrani Hall in the Haas Center for the Arts. Admission is free.
Emma Heid, of Lewisburg, is a dancer in the piece "Odd One In and Odd One Out" as well as "Les Coeurs Fragiles" and "Free Thinking." She is also a graphic designer for this production.
