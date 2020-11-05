HARRISBURG — The International Fly Fishing Film Festival will be held virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at https://watch.eventive.org/if4us/play/5f4d41680c5eff008dddefbd.
Tickets will be available for purchase beginning seven days prior to the event.
The festival will feature 10 films, ranging from 6 to 16 minutes in length, showcasing the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.
Among the films to be screened are:
• "Particles and Droplets," by Gilbert Rowley, a look at the world from a different perspective with fly fishing the catalyst.
• "Aurora Fontinalis," by Intents Media. An adventurous trip after giant brook trout in the far north.
• "Iqaluk," by Hooké. A far northern fly-fishing adventure to Nunavik in search of Arctic Char.
• "The Mend, " by Broc Isabelle. A father-son relationship complicated by career and responsibilities all set to a fly-fishing background.
• "Nine Foot Rod," by Dana Lattery. Four fly-fishing guides embark on a trip to Oman in search of giant trevally and Indo-Pacific Permit.
• "AK 30," seeking a 30-inch trout in Alaska’s Naknek River.
• "The Bull Run," looking for a bull trout north of the 49th parallel in the Rockies.
• "Poetry in Motion," the story of Maxine McCormack’s journey to become world fly-fishing champion.
Trailers for all films can be seen online at flyfilmfest.com.
