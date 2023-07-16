College names assistant dean of operations

Daniel Clasby

WILLIAMSPORT — Daniel J. Clasby has been appointed assistant dean of academic operations at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Clasby comes to Penn College from King’s College, Wilkes-Barre, where he had been associate professor of history and chair of the History Department. He held a number of leadership posts at King’s College, including chair of Faculty Council and a member of the President’s Advisory Council.

