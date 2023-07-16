College names assistant dean of operations

WILLIAMSPORT — Daniel J. Clasby has been appointed assistant dean of academic operations at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Clasby comes to Penn College from King’s College, Wilkes-Barre, where he had been associate professor of history and chair of the History Department. He held a number of leadership posts at King’s College, including chair of Faculty Council and a member of the President’s Advisory Council.
Before King’s College, Clasby also taught history at Middlebury College, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and Butler University. He has served as associate editor of “Zeal: A Journal for the Liberal Arts,” (formerly “Expositions: Interdisciplinary Studies in the Humanities”) at Villanova University.
Clasby holds a doctorate in modern European history and Jewish studies from Indiana University; a Master of Arts in history from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville; and a Bachelor of Arts in history and political science from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dan to the Enrollment and Academic Operations team,” said Anthony J. Pace, dean of academic operations. “He brings a wealth of experience that will greatly enhance the services provided to our students, faculty and staff. Dan’s involvement in the shared leadership of the Center for Academic Excellence will significantly grow our retention efforts and support services.”
As assistant dean, Clasby will provide leadership and support to Academic Operations, Tutoring Services, academic preparedness initiatives and the overall retention efforts of the college.
Additionally, he will support the ongoing equipment needs, renovation and upgrading of academic spaces, in alignment with industry standards. He will also be instrumental in the preparation of the Academic Affairs budget and other strategic initiatives of the division.
Clasby’s professional memberships include the American Historical Association, the Association for Jewish Studies, the Council of European Studies, the American Association of University Professors and the American Association of Colleges and Universities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.