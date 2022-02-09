LEWISBURG — The January debut of a five-county broadband network expansion has improved service but has not reached the end of challenges.
So noted Jen Wakeman, Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy (DRIVE) executive director, in a work session briefing with Union County commissioners. DRIVE was instrumental in gathering regulators, providers and others to expand a rural internet begun in 2019 by Geisinger.
Wakeman, who noted at the January debut that the work would be ongoing, told commissioners that marketing the network was the next task. She said there were currently two internet service providers (ISP) serving network customers.
The January debut attracted numerous inquiries over a relatively short period, Wakeman said. However, the marketing of the network with only two ISP would need to be timed so that the wait for service would be minimal.
Meantime, Wakeman said DRIVE encountered complications complying with Act 183, a state measure which gives a local exchange carrier the right of first refusal for building a network and supplying service.
Wakeman said the Union County exchange carrier neither refused to provide service nor agreed to provide service. Refusal would have given DRIVE clearance to proceed. Instead, Wakeman said, a “gray area” emerged.
“We made a filing with the Public Utility Commission (PUC) that covered a number of areas, primarily that we had complied with the law,” Wakeman said. “Basically it was to protect DRIVE organization from any kind of claim by a carrier or someone that we had not followed the law.”
Wakeman said the issue has been ongoing since August 2020 and involved numerous communications with the PUC.
A petition filed by DRIVE also reached the desk of an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ). But Wakeman said litigation would have been a drain on resources with no guarantee that a decision would be issued by the PUC.
“We decided to withdraw our petition,” Wakeman told commissioners. “The (ALJ) agreed with us that really there are some larger issues at stake with Act 183 itself. We don’t disagree with that. But his suggestion was that the PUC begin its own proceedings just generally to look at the larger issues and how this plays out.”
Wakeman said larger issues involving Act 183 included how to permit more entities to take part in broadband expansion. Confirmation of withdrawal by the PUC was pending, but Wakeman said DRIVE was confident there was nothing in the argument which may cause the PUC to deny withdrawal.
The way was now cleared for marketing of the network, Wakeman said. News releases and Facebook advertising was noted as the first steps.
Wakeman was hopeful that a tower could be added in the Mifflinburg area to fill a gap in service. However, leasing space on an existing privately-owned cell tower could be expensive and the network has not reached a break-even point for DRIVE.
Grant funding from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to fund a tower lease was pending.
Other options for the DRIVE broadband committee included expanding the number of network users.
