NEW BERLIN — A popular snowboard and ski manufacturing facility in Snyder County has gone up in flames.
The call for the fire at Gilson Snowboards, 6985 New Berlin Highway, Jackson Township, Snyder County came in at 11:57 p.m. Thursday.
Fire crews from New Berlin, Kratzerville and units from Snyder County rushed to the scene, where flames were shooting from the windows of the one story building. As of 8:15 a.m. Friday, crews from Kratzerville were still on the scene.
The facility is located just outside of New Berlin, near the Union-Snyder County line.
"Thankfully there was no one in the building at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported," said business owner Nicholas Gilson.
Gilson said it appeared the structure was a total loss, with evidence that the roof in one portion had started to collapse.
He said there are 30 people who work at the Snyder County business.
"In this moment I'm extremely grateful for the strong community and strong team that we have, and the outpouring of support we've received," Gilson said. "We are going to rally together and come back stronger and better."
Tim Royer, who is employed at the factory and whose son Austin Royer is part owner, said he believes the fire may have started in a room where there is a furnace, and spread out through the structure from there.
The fire remains under investigation by a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal.
Gilson snow was founded in 2013, and now exports snowbirds and skis across North America, Europe, Australia New Zealand and Asia.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
