Lewisburg students to compete in Odyssey of the Mind finals

LEWISBURG — A team of students from Lewisburg will be traveling for a second time to compete in the Odyssey of the Mind world finals competition, taking place May 25-28 in Ames, Iowa.
The six students from Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School and Linntown Elementary — coached by Chris Kisvarday, Susannah Kisvarday and Linda Smolka — captured first place for their category in the Pennsylvania state championship contest in April. They earned the chance to move on to the World Finals event, competing against hundreds of teams from across the U.S.
Odyssey of the Mind is a volunteer-run, international creative problem-solving problem program for students in which they learn the value of brainstorming and teamwork. At each event, the students perform an original, creative presentation they have written and designed on a specified topic. They are also given a spontaneous problem to solve that they have not seen prior to the day of the competition. This year, the team of six young women — Clara Graham, Ceili Kisvarday, Abby Ryu, Rachel Ryu, Maya Sak, and Linghan Wan — wrote and performed a short, original musical about the life of Harriet Quimby, the first American woman to earn a pilot’s license and the first woman to fly across the English Channel.
The performance, combined with their first-place score in the spontaneous event at the April state finals, put them ahead of eight other Pennsylvania teams in their category to qualify for the World Finals. In 2019, five of the six young women on this team qualified for their first World Finals. Prior to that, the only other time that a team from Lewisburg reached the finals was in 2015.
“Odyssey of the Mind is such a special competition because it is an opportunity to get closer to friends while also competing against other teams,” Wan said. “The most fun part is creating the props, and the hardest part is usually creating the script. The most important part is having an open mind and being as creative as possible.”
“The judges like it when you do the unexpected and creative, and I like the feeling of achievement that we made it so far,” Ceili Kisvarday said. “The most important thing I take away is a sense of being part of an international community, and working as a team.”
Lewisburg Area School Board president Virginia Zimmerman added, “Odyssey of the Mind requires creative problem-solving, hands-on learning, and sustained teamwork. The community should be very proud of this team for their extraordinary success in heading — for the second time — to the World Competition.”
The team received support from both the Parents School Association (PSA) and Green Dragon Foundation to help make the students’ trip to Iowa possible.
