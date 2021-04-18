SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s a cappella ensemble, Harmonic Combustion, advanced to the semifinal phase of the Varsity Vocals International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella.
Harmonic Combustion performed “When It’s All Over,” originally performed by RAIGN and arranged by Sophia Rhyins, a member of the Class of 2022 from New Milford, Conn., and Tyler Shadle, a member of the Class of 2022 from Tower City, during the quarterfinals of the competition. The composition was awarded Outstanding Arrangement.
“I was in complete disbelief,” Shadle said, of the Outstanding Arrangement honor. “It was something that we were hoping for, but there was such a large amount of talent in our quarterfinal.”
The group arranges most of the songs they perform. Judith White, adjunct professor of music, leads the group through competition as their advisor.
The semifinal round of the Varsity Vocals International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella was held April 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.