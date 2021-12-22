MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Borough Council passed a 2022 spending plan at its Tuesday night meeting with higher rates for three key revenue sources.
Borough Manager Margaret Metzger told council sewer rates would head 5% higher while electric and water rates would rise by 1% each.
Sewage rates, currently $46.50 per month plus $5.57 per 1,000 gallons of water used, will increase to $54.67 for a user of 1,000 gallons of water.
Residential electric rates were currently listed on the borough website at the total of a $7.04 customer charge, and an energy charge of $0.1306 per kilowatt-hour (kwh) for the first 500 kwh per month. In 2022, use of 500 kwh of will increase to $72.35 per month. An additional rate would still apply for use above 500 kwh.
Borough water customers would pay an additional 47 cents to the $4.71 rate per 1,000 gallons of the current rate. Monthly charges per meter based on the size of the meter would also apply.
Council heard from citizens including Kim Hassinger and other residents of the National Mobile Home Park.
Hassinger and others sought relief from a variety of problems including drainage of the park area off Eighth Street. She claimed the removal of vegetation has exacerbated the decline of drinking water quality.
It was suggested that the state Office of the Attorney General be contacted. Council President Bev Hackenberg also said many of the the issues brought up were beyond scope of borough responsibilities. A report by the Central Keystone Council of Governments, in charge of borough code enforcement, would be distributed.
Council observed a moment of silence for the late Tod “Cleever” Steese and adopted a resolution honoring his service to borough council.
