LEWISBURG — Toes were tapping Wednesday morning in Lewisburg as members of the middle and high school bands visited two senior living communities, entertaining residents with traditional holiday tunes.
The band members visited both RiverWoods and Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, bringing joy to residents by performing holiday music.
“This tradition started 20 years ago by John Letteer, retired band director of the Lewisburg Middle School and Dale Orris, also a retired band director of the high school,” said current director Daniel Schwanger. “This is the one time of year that students get to do something this special.”
The students were appreciative of the opportunity.
“I love seeing the people smiling and singing along,” said junior trombone player Trace Cassidy. “I find the most joy on the people’s faces. It’s always good to see the love and joy this time of year.”
Eighth grade trumpet player Josie Gutkowski enjoyed performing at the senior living facilities.
“It’s really cool to see the residents enjoying this when many of them can’t go out to see anything like this,” she said. “It feels really cool to see them light up and sing along with the songs.”
RiverWoods resident Zoya Jenks clapped and sang along with the band.
“I think it’s wonderful, it’s really exciting to see and hear them, it’s a delight,” she said.
Resident George Steele noted that he played brass instruments while in school.
“This is exceptional and adds to the holiday spirit, so many of our residents enjoy seeing and hearing the students,” Personal Care Administrator Rob Trell said.
After every song played the residents clapped and cheered and thanked the students for stopping by and making their day and holiday season special.
In addition to the senior living facilities, the students also played at Linntown Intermediate School, Kelly Elementary School and Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School.
