LEWISBURG — Pro-life advocates gathered locally less than a week before the 49th anniversary of the Supreme Court of the United States decision which effectively legalized abortion nationwide.
The Union County Rally for Life on Sunday attracted over 200 attendees to the Silver Moon Banquet Hall. Speakers included pastors, office-holders, the state leader for a women’s activist group and others.
Many were optimistic that an upcoming decision by the high court would affirm the constitutionality of a Mississippi law which prohibited abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. Expectation that a change to the state constitution would be sought by both sides after the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson was also expressed.
Dilonna Coran, Pennsylvania state director for Concerned Women for America (CWA), was among speakers who were optimistic that the pending court case would overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
Coran attributed the change not only to prayer and engagement on the issue, but also to advances such as the impact of sonogram images of unborn children.
“I believe science is proving what we have known all along,” Coran said. “How can you deny a 3-D or 4-D sonogram?”
Coran, who was outside the Supreme Court when oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson were presented, said the mood of the movement was optimistic for several additional reasons.
“I think the culmination of hearing the heartbeat, hearing the testimonies of women who have gone through an abortion they regretted,” Coran said. “I think it just a culmination of everybody coming together of all faiths.”
Coran recalled being joined by pro-life physicians and members of the LGBTQ community on the steps of the Supreme Court.
Many speakers noted there would be efforts made at the state level to amend the state constitution to prohibit state-funded abortion after a successful outcome to the “Dobbs case.”
An opposite scenario was also laid out whereby an amendment guaranteeing state-funded abortion could be made to the state constitution.
Rep. David Rowe (R-85) told the gathering a “heartbeat bill” passed out of a State House committee and awaited a vote by the full house. The bill would prohibit an abortion after a heartbeat is detected. Rowe added the Down Syndrome Protection Act (HB 1500) was also making progress.
Other speakers included Pastor and Lead Elder Steve Stoltzfus of Harvest Union County, the Rev. Arlie Davis, Christ Wesleyan Church (retired) and Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa.12). The event was organized by Preston Boop and Jeff Reber, Union County commissioners.
Roe v. Wade, announced Jan. 22, 1973, cited the right to privacy as protection of a woman’s option to terminate a pregnancy in the first three months. The “first trimester” framework was struck down in a later ruling in favor of a standard based on “fetal viability.”
However, the court also determined that advancing technology may prove a fetus may become become viable over a shorter period of time.
An overview of the Dobbs v. Jackson case by a Bucknell University professor will be published in an upcoming edition of The Standard-Journal.
