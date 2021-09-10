LEWISBURG — C&K’s Events and Lewisburg Farmer’s market will host a fall festival, Harvest to Home Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
At noon the Sunset Rotary Club will recognize the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department and William Cameron Engine Company for “Service Above Self” in keeping communities safe.
The event will feature arts, crafts, food and live music. KJ Reimensnyder and Timmy, along with Ricky and Harv will provide live music.
The Farmer’s Market is located at 600 Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
