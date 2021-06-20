MILTON — Just three months after crews started demolishing the home grandstands which stood for decades at the Milton Area High School’s Alumni Field, the foundation for a new grandstand structure is starting to take shape.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan recently provided an update on the $14.1 million project to renovate the athletic stadium and build an 18,495-square-foot wellness facility.
She said foundation work for the new grandstand structure is ongoing.
Among the project contracts, the school board in January approved the purchase of a 2,500-person capacity bleacher system and press box from Southern Bleacher, of Texas, for $965,000.
“Foundations for the site retaining wall are ongoing,” Keegan said. “(This) week, stones will be set.”
Work on the foundation for the wellness facility is also expected to start in the coming week.
Keegan said underground utility work is also ongoing.
“The football field lighting bases are being installed,” she said. “The lighting fixtures are on site, in our back parking lot. We are expecting installation in July.”
Work also continues on the ticket booth and concession stand.
While the project is progressing, Keegan said the general contractor — Lobar Construction of Dillsburg — has requested an extension of the completion date.
“The extension of time is currently being discussed with the architect and attorney, as allowable under contract without financial penalty to the contractor,” she said.
Keegan noted the extension has been requested “due to resource availability from the pandemic and other unforeseen issues, such as the soil modifications.”
The district previously said the stadium — which will feature a turf field and and all-weather track — was expected be complete by the start of the 2021-2022 athletic season. The wellness facility was expected to be completed at a later time.
The school board in January awarded the following contracts for the project: General contractor, Lobar Construction, $9 million; plumbing contract, Silvertip Inc., of Lewisburg, $1.24 million; mechanical contract, Master Mechanical, of McAdoo, $1.15 million; and electrical contract, Lecce Electrical, of Williamsport, $1.82 million.
SitelogIQ has been contracted to handle construction management.
