WATSONTOWN — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper sustained what's believed to be a non-life threatening injury to the leg, and a suspect is in critical condition, after exchanging gunfire Wednesday morning at an apartment complex at 635 Eighth Street Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
According to a press release issued by Tpr. Lauren Lesher, the trooper was shot in the leg "during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect after responding to an isolated incident for a domestic disturbance in Watsontown."
Neither the trooper nor the suspect were named in the press release.
"Troopers responded to assist Watsontown Borough Police with a domestic call on East Fourth Street," the release stated. "The known male suspect fled the scene, but was located a short time later (at the apartment complex)."
The release noted the incident occurred at around 8:15 a.m., with both the suspect and trooper being struck in an exchange of gunfire.
Watsontown Police Department Chief Chris Snyder could be heard stating on an emergency services radio frequency that he was transporting a trooper who had been shot to a nearby ambulance for treatment.
The release stated both the trooper and suspect were transported to an area hospital for medical care.
"The trooper suffered a wound to his leg, which is believed to be non-life threatening," the release stated. "The suspect is in critical condition."
Eighth Street Drive was shut down, between Vincent Avenue and Churches Road, during the incident. Numerous police vehicles could be seen staged both along Eighth Street Drive, and to the rear of the apartment complex.
The Warrior Run Area Fire Department was called to assist with traffic control, along with PennDOT.
Earlier in the morning, Watsontown police officers and a Pennsylvania State Police trooper were heard via emergency radio frequencies as they were searching in the Watsontown area for a 19-year-old male who was reportedly armed with a gun. It has not yet been confirmed if that was the domestic incident related to the shooting.
