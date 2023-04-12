WATSONTOWN — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper sustained what's believed to be a non-life threatening injury to the leg, and a suspect is in critical condition, after exchanging gunfire Wednesday morning at an apartment complex at 635 Eighth Street Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.

According to a press release issued by Tpr. Lauren Lesher, the trooper was shot in the leg "during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect after responding to an isolated incident for a domestic disturbance in Watsontown."

