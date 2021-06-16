BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will welcome students back to campus in August and is preparing for a 100% in-person learning environment.
Provost Diana Rogers-Adkinson is leading a task force focused on reopening the campus safely and according to CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.
Over the past year Bloomsburg has conducted COVID surveillance testing and provided its students the opportunity to receive COVID tests, and will continue this practice during the coming academic year.
While BU cannot require its students to be vaccinated prior to their return to campus, there is a plan to provide an incentive to receive the COVID vaccine.
Through a lottery system, Bloomsburg will offer a limited number of scholarships to any incoming or returning students. Eligible students must provide proof of vaccination to the Student Health Center by Sept. 13.
Each student will then be eligible to receive one of the following scholarships: Two scholarships in the amount of $5,000 to two students (one to a new student, the other to a returning student); and 10 scholarships in the amount of $2,500 to 10 students (five to new students, the other five to returning students).
The University is collaborating on this scholarship initiative with the Bloomsburg University Foundation (BUF). Funding for these scholarships will be from a private BUF fund.
Students will be advised that those who are fully vaccinated this coming academic year will not need to pre-test for COVID, participate in surveillance testing, or quarantine if exposed to the virus, per the latest CDC guidelines.
