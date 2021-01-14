LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts at Bucknell University will offer five virtual performances in spring 2021. The virtual performances, called Weis Center Streams, are free thanks to the generosity of sponsors, but registration is required by calling the Campus Box Office at 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
Performances are as follows:
• The Snail and the Whale (Family Discovery) will be offered Jan. 22-24 with unlimited access all weekend. The performance is sponsored, in part, by Gary and Sandy Sojka. The performance is suggested for ages 3-7 years or PreK-3rd grade.
• STONO/Step Afrika (World Music and Dance) will be offered Feb. 8-21 with unlimited access. There will also be a pre-performance talk with the artistic director and a post-show talk with members of Bucknell and the central Pa. community. Pre-performance panelists will explore the Stono Rebellion and its relevance to issues regarding political protest and structural inequities that dominate American conversations today.
• This is Me: Letters From the Front Lines created by DIAVOLO (Contemporary Dance Film) will be offered from Feb. 24-March 2. There will be a pre-performance panel discussion with Artistic Director Jacques Heim and community members. The 35-minute performance is dedicated to the heroism of frontline workers.
• Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Front Row National (Classical) will be offered at 7:30 p.m. March 13 and 2 p.m. April 11. The first performance in March will feature Alessio Bax & Lucille Chung (pianos). The performance will include: Mozart — *Concerto in E-flat major for Piano and String Quintet, K. 449* and Bartók — Sonata for Two Pianos and Percussion.
Then, at 2 p.m. April 11, Gloria Chien (piano) will be featured and the program will include: Field — Nocturne No. 2 for Piano, Liszt — Grand duo concertant ‘Le Marin’, and Mendelssohn — Quartet in C-minor, Op. 1.
In addition to Weis Center Streams, the Weis Center is professionally producing a weekly video performance series called Weis Center Sessions and a snaptalk series called Weis Center Snaps, both featuring members of the Bucknell community. All videos are available for free on the Weis Center’s website and social media channels.
For more information about Weis Center Streams, Sessions and Snaps, go to Bucknell.edu/WeisCenter or search for the Weis Center on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.
