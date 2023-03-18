Marriage licenses
• Amber Schreck, 37, of Watsontown and Garrick Bieber, 33, of Watsontown.
• Meghann Mathew, 35, of Penn Township and Joseph Zerbe, 44, of Penn Township.
• Katrina Malick, 40, of Shamokin Township and Anthony Dees, 45, of Shamokin Township.
• Breanna Mendez-Mcilhaney, 24, of Longswamp Township and Daniel Fisher, 27, of Lykens.
• Mason Rogers, 21, of North Wales and Hope Suitor, 20, of North Wales.
• Christine Reed, 40, of Shamokin and William Shaffer IV, 31, of Shamokin.
Deed transfers
• Michael J. Mertz and Jane A. Mertz to Michael J. Mertz and Jane A. Mertz Residential Real Estate Protector Trust, property in Milton, $1.
• Clarence Campbell and Natasha Campbell to Clarence Campbell, property in Milton, $1.
• Sylvia Joy Brown, Roberta J. Brown, Curt L. Brown, Carol S. Brown, Robert E. Brown II and Regina M. Brown to Sylvia Joy Brown, Roberta J. Brown and Curt L. Brown, property in Watsontown, 41.
• Nu-Tec Real Estate LLC to Nu-Tec Tooling Co. Inc., propertyin Delaware Township, $250,000.
• Ginny L. Miller and Judith A. Costello to Jerome Kreamer, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Lewis Township to Milton Regional Sewer Authority, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Timothy R. Dutrow and Deborah A. Dutrow to Rushton Property Rentals LLC, property in Milton, $1.
• Edward C. Fessler to Nicholas James Dalesandro and Sarah Elizabeth Britton, property in Coal Township, $77,000.
• Douglas E. Shumaker and Brenda G. Shumaker to Brett E. Shumaker and Kara J. Shumaker, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Brody Properties LP to TND New Life LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $4,530.31.
• Dianne M. Farrence to Dianne M. Farrence and Laura E. Davis, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Robert S. Taylor Jr. and Brenda A. Taylor to Shannon M. Hicks, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Chris Venna and Tara Venna to Tara Venna, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Michael D. Benjamin Jr. and Amber M. Malantino to Andrew T. Horan, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Thomas E. Wesloskie estate and Daniel D. Wesloskie Sr. individually and administrator to Daniel O. Wesloskie Sr., property in Shamokin, $1.
• Pietro Purpura and Grace Purpura to Grace A. Schlader, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Trina L. Carner and Joseph Carner to Aleksander Gorgowicz, property in East Cameron Township, $275,000.
• Dennis J. Feudale and Colene A. Feudale to Naim Taipi, property in Coal Township, $39,500.
• Steven J. Fecker to Joseph W. Egan and Faith E. Egan, property in Sunbury, $18,420.
• Stephanie Lubeskie, Nicole Jilinski, Nicole Mostik and Robert Jilinski to Brett N. Russell, property in Coal Township, $3,750.
• Joseph L. Pearson to Emilio A. Acosta, property in Mount Carmel Township, $17,000.
• Splash Magic RV Resort LLC to Splash Magic RV Resort LLC, property in Point Township, corrective, $1.
• Donald J. Tomashik and Debi J. Tomashik to Elias Mourad, property in Shamokin, $9,000.
• Shane N. Hogancamp to Amanda Wisniewski and Ievgen Novar, property in Coal Township, $55,000.
• Matthew Wilson and Monica C. Wilson to Matthew Wilson, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Orfington LLC to David A. Madara, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Dylan Kohr to Arturo Santos Nunez, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Mark Bedford to Anthony Burgos, property in Mount Carmel, corrective, $1.
• Kairos Home Investments LLC to Ivonne Nieto Ortiz, property in Mount Carmel, $33,000.
• Stephanie M. Kanaskie to Luis Omar Acosta, property in Shamokin, $33,000.
• Justin Kosmer and Julisa Kosmer to Hunter M. Harris and Cristi L. Ulrich, property in Zerbe Township, $107,000.
• Kenneth S. Mull and Shirley M. Mull to Shusan E. Miller and Paul E. Mull, property in Point Township, $1.
• James R. and Dawn F. Diemer Family Protection Trust and R. Scott Diemer trustee to Brian Long, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Zane R. Metzger and Karen L. Metzger to John W. Naugle II and Kathleen M. Naugle, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Dale E. Walter and CHristine A. Cox-Walter to Craig Stiely and Jamie Stiely, property in Northumberland, $1.
• William D. Bradley and Yvonne A. Bradley to William D. Bradley, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Jane M. Stanchick, Jane M. Stanchick-Garancheski and Stephen T. Garancheski to S3F Holdings LLC, property in Shamokin, $105,000.
• Barrrie Kay Brocious to Michelle Johnson, property in Coal Township, 425,000.
• Kelly Diaz, Kelly A. Gonzales and Peter Gonzalez-Jimenez to Daniel Nagle, property in Kulpmont, $45,000.
• Jonathan P. Deivert and Amanda Deivert to Joseph J. Hager and Sally A. Hager, property in Shamokin Township, $40,000.
• Jeffrey A. Orner and Michelle Orner to Frank Bellace and Brian D. Hoy, property in Shamokin, $3,750.
• George Grogan to Robert Harry Grogan, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Mark A. Derr and Denise J. Derr to Mark A. Derr and Denise J. Derr, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Mark A. Derr and Denise J. Derr to Cody Mascho and Shelby Mascho, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Peter Scott Damgaard estate and Jens Damgaard executor to Kelsey Lynn Damgaard, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Nellie E. Nadzon estate, Linda J. Yeager co-exuectrix and Martha A. Bartos co-executrix to Linda J. Yeager, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Reic Reidinger to Eric C. Reidinger and Gail F. Reidinger, property in Coal Township, $1.
