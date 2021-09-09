HARRISBURG — Members of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested 587 motorists for driving under the influence and issued 9,968 speeding citations during the four-day Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-6.
Troopers cited 737 people for not wearing seat belts and issued 120 citations to drivers for failing to secure children in safety seats.
Six people lost their lives in crashes investigated by the state police, with alcohol cited as a factor in one of the fatal collisions. Troopers responded to a total of 674 crashes – in which 209 people were injured – over the long holiday weekend.
During the 2020 Labor Day weekend, seven individuals died and 186 people were injured in the 678 crashes investigated by PSP.
Troop F reported 35 crashes, with 12 injured. Three were alcohol related. The troop reported 32 DUI arrests, 1,267 speed infractions, four seat belt citations, 51 seat belt warnings, and 669 other citations.
