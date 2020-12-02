KRATZERVILLE — A Drive-Through Santa Experience will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company, 62 Fire Hall Road, off of Route 204, near Selinsgrove.
Santa’s elves will direct traffic flow where families can stop to speak with Santa.
Boy Scout Troop 441 of Kratzerville is asking that visitors consider bringing a toy for the Toys for Tots barrel. Each year the scouts collect toys for children who wouldn’t have gifts under the tree without the generosity of others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.