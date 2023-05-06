SUNBURY — The coronation of King Charles III will be held today, and some Susquehanna River Valley residents who are originally from the United Kingdom have their opinions on the British crown.
The coronation of Charles III and his wife Camilla, as king and queen consort of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms, is scheduled to take place at Westminster Abbey. Charles acceded to the throne Sept. 8, 2022, upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
June Saxon, of Sunbury, grew up in Leiston, in Suffolk, United Kingdom.
"I'm not a big fan of Prince Charles due to his relationship with Camilla and what happened to his marriage with Princess Dianna," Saxon said. "My family in the United Kingdom is not a big fan of him either and all the money that he's spending on this coronation."
Saxon said family members have told her Charles has spent a lot of money on this event, including building a new air-conditioned carriage instead of using the royal carriage which his mother used during her coronation.
"My family, as well as I, am really waiting for the coronation of Prince William," Saxon said.
She believes Prince William and Kate are more popular with the British people than what Charles and Camilla are.
"I do feel sorry for Prince Harry and the way things have took a downturn for he and his family," Saxon said.
"No, I'm not getting up early and putting on my pearls and hat for Prince Charles coronation," she said, adding that the coronation of Queen Elizabeth was far more of an ordeal than what she thinks Prince Charles' coronation will ever be.
Saxon remembers her grandmother talking of Elizabeth's coronation.
"You have to remember that Elizabeth wasn't even home when her father King George VI passed away," Saxon explained. "She came home and was pronounced queen and took on the responsibility with dignity. I think Charles' coronation will not be as big an event as when Elizabeth became queen."
Saxon has been in contact with her sister in England.
"My sister has told me the coronation is costing a fortune to pay for, and the British people are paying for it," Saxon said. "It makes no sense when inflation is very high in England as well. For example they are paying the equivalent of $7.50 for a gallon of petrol, and utilities are so very high.
"He won't reign long, hopefully in my lifetime William will be crowned king," she continued. "I know the (British) press has psyched people up, but (Charles) doesn't have the respect of the people."
Another British-American, Valerie Whyman, of Williamsport, said she and a friend are planning to watch the coronation.
Whyman grew up in Kettering, Northamptonshire, England and spent 30 years there before moving to the United States.
Whyman recently returned to Pennsylvania from England, where she was visiting family.
"I really didn't see a major excitement about the coronation," Whyman said. "It's not like a royal wedding. There didn't seem to be many souvenirs, or fanfare on the coronation when I was there.
"I feel it's not a real big deal as it's just a historical event, a sort of handing the torch. I'm not really that excited about it."
Whyman said her mother is 88 and still living in England. Her mother was 18 when Elizabeth was coronated, and remembers going to an aunt's home because she had television to watch the coronation.
Whyman's mother was really sad when the queen died, but she doesn't seem to be excited about the coronation.
"I don't object to the coronation at all," said Whyman. "As far as the expense of the event, you have to protect the crown just like the president of the United States has to be protected.
"I don't see British taxes going up or the cost of living for the British people going up because of the coronation."
While not as exciting as a royal wedding, Whyman said the coronation will be filled with patriotism and pride.
"Since Princess Diana, the monarchy is modernizing and I believe the royal family is more in touch with the British people now than ever before," Whyman said.
"I don't think the younger people get it, as to how special it is to have a monarchy," she continued. "Not many nations in the world have a monarchy anymore. The older you get you realize how special it is to have a monarchy. I'd be sad if England became a Republic."
Whyman said the coronation is a "meaningful event" as it continues the line of a dynasty which started with William the Conqueror, in 1066.
"That's nearly 1,000 years of the monarchy whose role continues to evolve," she said. "Is the monarchy as important today as it used to be? It has an important diplomatic role, but it has no impact on the daily lives of the general public. The monarchy doesn't have a political role or political sway. It doesn't command taxes, and in fact, the queen was extremely good at not divulging her personal opinions on events, policies or decisions."
Whyman believes Charles will do well as king.
"I think Charles is genuinely a good person," she said. "Charles' thoughts on some issues are more generally known — for instance, he is passionate about conservation of the environment, loves classical music and seeks to keep the monarchy relevant, modernized and smaller. He appears to be responsible, thoughtful and committed to fulfilling his duties to the country."
She believes Charles is "apprised of" cultural changes which have occurred since his mother's coronation.
"I am appreciative of Britain's pageantry and the magnificence of these occasions," Whyman said. "It is a unifying event that many other countries do not have anymore. It's an opportunity to showcase and celebrate what is great in and about Britain; artists and performers, music from centuries ago, and also from today that reflect the multicultural vibrance of the nation as it is today, historic traditions, and new touches.
"The involvement of 6,000 military troops, and all of it taking place in a building that has stood for 750 years."
