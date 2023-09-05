LEWISBURG — The Union County commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution to dissolve the Union County Industrial Development Authority.
“The Union County industrial development authority board…actually did a resolution and recommended termination,” said Commissioner Chair Jeffrey Reber. “They don’t see any real projects in the future that we need an IDA for.”
Commissioner Preston Boop added that another consideration in dissolving the authority was related to annual audit costs.
“Whatever funds were there were being diminished by auditing requirements,” said Boop.
The board of commissioners voted unanimously to approve Resolution 10 of 2023 authorizing execution of Certificate of Termination for Union County Industrial Development Authority and the dissolution thereof.
The board approved Reimbursement Agreement R230300009 as presented by PennDOT for Union County Bridge 23 over Penns Creek on T-319 (Covered Bridge Road) in Hartley Township.
The bridge has been closed to vehicle traffic since a bridge inspection revealed structural and design flaws.
“The county had hired an engineer to do the design work. PennDOT supplied an engineer to monitor the reconstruction work,” said Boop. “Somewhere along the line, we’re assuming something didn’t get done correctly.”
According to Boop, the bridge contains both an arch truss and a straight truss, with the design of the bridge requiring that a certain amount of load be distributed across each truss.
“Too much of the load was left on the arch truss and the arches started to lean downstream which caused a little bit of a movement and a bow,” said Boop. “It’s just been an ongoing sad story ever since.”
The commissioners approved Resolution 11 authorizing the Planning and Economic Development Director to sign and execute Reimbursement Agreement R230300009 on behalf of Union County in ECMS for Bridge 23 over Penns Creek on T-319 (Covered Bridge Road) in Hartley Township.
“The entire (bridge) project right now is scheduled at about $1.7 million. That’s construction and everything, but that has not been scheduled yet. That’s just an estimate from PennDOT at this point,” said Reber.
The board also approved FFY 2019 contract number C000073779 and FFY 2020 contract number C000076163 Budget Modification on Behalf of Kelly Township removing $87,177 from the FFY 2019 CDBG Kelly Apartment Sidewalks project to the Kelly Township Zeigler Road Sewer Line Extension project, and removing $89,776 from the 2020 CDBG Kelly Apartment Sidewalks project to the Kelly Township Zeigler Road Sewer Line Extension project.
“We are abandoning the 2019 and 2020 projects CDBG funded Kelly Apartment sidewalks,” said Angie Hunselman, of SEDA-COG. “We were unable to obtain the final easement needed with the Weis store, therefore we cannot meet beneficiaries so we are going to abandon that project and move all of the funds into the Zeigler Road Sewer Line Extension project.”
