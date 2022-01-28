MIDDLEBURG — Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18 at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 3939 Park Road, Selinsgrove, for the Snyder County Farmers Winter Meeting. The meeting is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is sponsored by the Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD).
Scheduled topics include high fertility costs, nutrient stewardship, record keeping, crop and forage production information. The County Action Plan and being a good neighbor as a farmer were also listed among topics.
The meeting and lunch are $5 per person which may be paid at the door. Call 570-837-3000 ext. 0 for reservations sccd@snydercd.org by Friday, Feb. 4. The SCCD has secured pesticide and nutrient management credits from the PA Department of Agriculture.
