LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced a schedule of upcoming screenings, classes and support groups.
The following screenings will be held:
• Free bone density screen: Noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. For women over 65 or who are post-menopausal or pre-menopausal with high risk factors. Appointments required.
• Skin cancer screen: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and 1 to 4:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments required.
• Comprehensive blood screen: 6:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive. Appointments required.
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screenings: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, Sunbury YMCA; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, Middleburg Livestock Auction, 6592 Route 522, Middleburg; 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, Selinsgrove Senior Center; 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center; 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, Milton YMCA; and 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, Mifflinburg YMCA; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mifflinburg, 404 Market St., Mifflinburg, also offering lipid point of care readings.
The following classes will be offered:
• Prenatal Breastfeeding: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center.
• Prepared Childbirth Class: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center.
• Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, and 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at The Miller Center.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at The Miller Center.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class, 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at The Miller Center.
• AARP Smart Driver: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, and Wednesday, Oct. 12, at The Miller Center.
ª Wellness 360 Active Aging Network: Coping with Age Related Hearing Loss, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at The Miller Center. Presented by Krystal Deck. Registration required.
• AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course: 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at The Miller Center.
The following support groups will be held:
• Bariatric: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical.
• Empty Arms: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. To register, call 570-522-2378.
To register for screenings where noted, or to sign up for classes and pay fees call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
