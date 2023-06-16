WATSONTOWN — Trinity United Church of Christ of Watsontown will be hosting a bus trip to see "Moses," at Sight and Sound Theater in Lancaster.
The trip will take place Saturday, Sept. 15, and include a stop at the lunch buffet Shady Maple Smorgasboard. A quick dinner stop will also be made on the return trip.
