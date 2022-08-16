Watershed groups essential benefits, need volunteers

George Franchock and Eric Rosengrant, of the Moshannon Creek Watershed Association, work together on a project.

 Provided by John Zaktansky

WASHINGTONVILLE — Armed with a $5,000 startup grant from the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Services and a small group of volunteers, the Chillisquaque Limestone Watershed Association formed in Montour County and began meetings in early 2000 with a lengthy list of issues to address.

“The biggest concerns in our district are agricultural, like streambank erosion and manure storage, along with litter and trash dumps,” said Tom Benfer, the association’s president since its inception. “I said we should start work on Limestone Run first because I figured we could make improvements rapidly. Well, ‘rapidly’ took 20 years.”

