State Police At Selinsgrove Hit and run
PERRY TOWNSHIP — State police are seeking information related to a hit and run around 11:12 a.m. May 21 along Route 104, north of Red Bank Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a vehicle described as a Chevrolet was traveling north in a slight right curve when it partially crossed into the southbound lane of travel and struck a southbound 2019 Kenworth T680 driven by Rufus R. Martin, 37, of Mifflinburg. The suspect vehicle then fled north along Route 104, police noted. Martin was not injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Dissemination of intimate image
UNION TOWNSHIP — A Beaver Springs man allegedly sent a nude picture of a woman to her mother.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 9 p.m. May 12 along Wolf Road, Union Township, Snyder County. Nathan Brower, 39, has been charged.
Disorderly conduct
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a wire tap allegation but prosecution was denied by the Snyder County District Attorney’s office, troopers noted.
Theft of vehicle parts
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2006 Chevrolet.
Troopers said the alleged incident occurred between 12:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and 9 a.m. May 22 along Route 104, Washington Township, Snyder County. The converter is valued at $500.
Theft by deception
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 56-year-old Freeburg woman received an Employer’s Notice of Application — Request for Separation and Wage Information listing her personal information though she had never made an application.
Troopers are investigating. The alleged incident was reported at 1:13 p.m. May 21 along Route 35, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 70-year-old Selinsgrove man reported damage to a General Motors Yukon.
Troopers said the vehicle’s passenger side window was reported to have multiple shallow chips. Damage is estimated at $200.
The alleged incident occurred between 8:30 p.m. May 20 and 9:30 a.m. May 21 along Easy Street, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — Two McClure men, ages 61 and 69, reported damages to their mailboxes.
Trooper said the damage occurred at 10:30 p.m. May 13 along Stull Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Damage to one mailbox is estimated at $50, while damage to the second mailbox is estimated at $15.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injury)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 4:57 p.m. May 21 along Bloomingrove Road at Maybee Hill Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Virginia M. Mechtly, 88, was driving a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta west when the vehicle turned left and struck the front of a northbound 2012 Ford Focus driven by Cody J. Schwoyer, 23, of Williamsport. Mechtly was not belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. She will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police noted.
Motorcycle crash (injury)
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Williamsport man sustained a suspected minor injury following a motorcycle crash at 6:25 p.m. May 20 along a roadway west of Route 220 northbound, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
A 2019 Honda Grom driven by Dominic R. Schell was traveling along the Fourth Street exit ramp when it failed to take the left turn and struck a guide rail, police noted. Schell was wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. He will be cited with drivers required to be licensed.
Motorcycle vs. truck (injuries)
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist and his passenger sustained unspecified injuries when his motorcycle crossed the center line and struck an oncoming truck, police reported.
The crash occurred at 1:21 p.m. May 16 along Jacks Hollow Road, east of Bennardi Road, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Jimmy C. Henry Jr., 48, of Lock Haven, was traveling north on a Harley-Davidson Road Glide when the vehicle went across the center lines in a right bend and struck a southbound 2011 GMC Sierra driven by Richard J. Stopper, 68, of South Williamsport. Henry and his passenger, Shelley L. Henry, 41, of Lock Haven, were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Neither were wearing helmets, police noted.
Jimmy will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, it was noted.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Four tires on a 2010 Nissan Rogue were deflated between 1:30 and 6:44 a.m. May 20 at 2717 Lycoming Creek Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, police reported.
The vehicle belongs to Amanda Zerbe, 36, of Williamsport, and was parked in a driveway. The tires are valued at $600.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Trespass
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old Montoursville man allegedly went onto the property of a 28-year-old Montoursville man after being told he was not allowed, according to troopers.
Theft of lost property
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are seeking information related to a misplaced wallet which was later found with its contents missing.
The wallet belongs to Roger Boleen, 54, of Brookville. The alleged incident occurred between 7:13 and 7:51 a.m. May 21 at 330 Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A bicycle was allegedly stolen sometime May 16 from 2115 Sheridan St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The BMW Cruise is valued at $1,200 and belongs to Christopher Bond, 30, of Williamsport, police noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Found property
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A purse with a floral pattern was found along the eastbound lanes of East Third Street in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the discovery was made at 4:57 p.m. May 22 around 1969 East Third Street. The purse contained a drivers license, Mastercard debit card, Visa debit card, Pa. Access card and $89.58 in cash. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
