MILTON — A candlelight walk held this week highlighted a new grotto with refurbished statues in the St. Joseph Catholic Church cemetery.
Anne Chiccino, a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton, said when The Holy Family Convent in Danville closed, church Secretary and Youth Coordinator Anne Rocktashel and church member Jim Seksinsky asked the Sisters of Christian Charity if they could have the statues from the over 100-year-old grove and chapel.
Several of the statues had been damaged. With the help of several St. Joseph parishioners, the statues were retrieved.
Seksinsky refurbished many of those statues, including one depicting Christ in the Garden of Gethsemane.
Two more statues have now been fixed up, and are on display in the church cemetery along with a grotto housing the statues. Marble statues of Mary and Bernadette are now on display.
Chiccino said Rocktashel was instrumental in initiating fundraising projects with the youth of the church, with the goal of building the grotto to house these two statues. Along with proceeds from one of the parish Chinese auctions, and private donations, the grotto was completed.
During a service held this week, Chiccino said about 70 participants walked with candlelight to the grotto. They also paid homage at the grave of Father George Gostenschnigg, who was pastor at St. Joseph in 1854.
Participants also walked a “Trail of Saints,” while parish youth portrayed and spoke about several saints.
According to church officials, the statue of Bernadette portrays the 14-year-old French girl who — on Feb. 11, 1858 — was gathering firewood with her sister Toinette and a friend near the grotto of Massabielle when she experienced her first vision.
Bernadette reported seeing a dazzling light, and a white figure, the first of 18 visions of what she called “a small young lady.” Her sister and her friend stated that they had seen nothing.
Bernadette claimed that in the vision the woman she saw said, “I am the immaculate conception.”
Bernadette’s request to the local priest to build a chapel at the site of her visions eventually gave rise to a number of chapels and churches at Lourdes.
The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes is now one of the major Catholic pilgrimage sites in the world. Close to 5 million pilgrims from all over the world visit Lourdes every year to pray and to drink the miraculous water, believing that they obtain from the Lord healing of the body and of the spirit.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
