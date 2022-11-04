MILTON — A candlelight walk held this week highlighted a new grotto with refurbished statues in the St. Joseph Catholic Church cemetery.

Anne Chiccino, a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton, said when The Holy Family Convent in Danville closed, church Secretary and Youth Coordinator Anne Rocktashel and church member Jim Seksinsky asked the Sisters of Christian Charity if they could have the statues from the over 100-year-old grove and chapel.

