Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to flooding or downed trees and utilities. This PennDOT-issued list was provided at 8:30 a.m.
Montour County
• Route 254 between Blee Hill Road and Steffens Road in Derry Township.
Union County
• Route 3003 (Millmont Road) between Route 3004 (Creek Road) and Maple Street in Lewis Township.
• Route 3004 (Creek Road) between (Route 3003) Millmont Road and Shirk Road in Lewis Township.
• (Now open) Route 3004 (Creek Road) between Route 3006 (Davis Road) and Ranck Road in Hartley Township.
• Route 1003 (Hoffa Mill Road) between Hill School Road and Route 1002 (Col. John Kelly Road) in Kelly Township.
