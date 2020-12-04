Danville man charged after allegedly brandishing stun gun, knife

VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A Danville man has been charged after allegedly brandishing a stun gun and knife during an argument with a Bloomsburg woman.
Troopers said Brandon Hendricks, 39, 0f Danville, was taken into custody as the result of an alleged incident which happened at 9:54 p.m. Thursday along Continental Boulevard, Valley Township, Montour County.
During the incident, a 38-year-old Bloomsburg woman told troopers that Hendricks drove to a home while intoxicated.
While at the house, he allegedly pulled a stun gun and knife, waving it at the woman.
The woman told troopers she fled the home, and got into a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, with Hendricks allegedly jumping on the vehicle in an attempt to stop her from leaving.
Hendricks has been charged with terroristic threats, assault and driving under the influence.
He was locked up in the Montour County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.
