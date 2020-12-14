NEW BERLIN — The SUN Area Technical School has announced that students will attend classes remotely through the end of scheduled activities on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Jennifer Hain, administrative director, said the school was notified Friday of four positive COVID-19 cases within a 14-day rolling window as identified by Department of Health (DOH) guidelines. The three-day period of remote learning was made after consultation wiht the DOH and in accordance with the guidelines which considered the size of the school.
“During this time the state will conduct contact tracing and SUN (ATI) will follow the necessary cleaning protocols,” Hain noted in a news release. “This is the first switch to remote learning that SUN (ATI) has experienced this school year due to positive cases.”
The release concluded that all students who have not been asked to quarantine by the school nurse or the DOH should plan to return to the building Thursday, Dec. 17.
Hain added that a transfer to remote learning for more than three days was not anticipated.
