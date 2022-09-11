Girl Scouts donate cookies to Navy

HARRISBURG — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) met with representatives from Navy Operational Support Center Harrisburg (NOSC) to donate cookies to the Naval base.
Petty Officers Hooker, Pyle, and Huntley from NOSC were greeted by Janet Donovan, GSHPA president and CEO, when they collected the cookies from GSHPA’s Harrisburg headquarters. Donovan, a retired U.S. Navy two star rear admiral and former deputy commander in the Office of the Judge Advocate General (JAG), gave each sailor a challenge coin as a sign of comradery and respect.
