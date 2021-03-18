Aber announces candidacy for mayor

MILTON — Lifelong Miltonian and Democrat Tom Aber has announced his candidacy for mayor of Milton.
“The role of mayor can be fulfilling and rewarding experience,” Aber said. “If elected, I plan to immerse myself in the position. I believe the officials currently elected as well as the borough employees have done a positive job to assure our community’s safety, promote a positive environment for businesses to grow in, families to live in and students to learn in. Through the efforts made by the elected officials and with the support of the citizens we can help to move Milton forward. The Milton Borough has many educated and talented residents who share an appreciation for our town. We must continue to make Milton a thriving, economically viable, sustainable environment for our residents and those who visit.”
Aber noted that public service is important to him.
“I was very humbled and honored when the residents of Milton supported me in my bid for Northumberland County Commissioner in 2019,” he said. “Over the years I have attended the bi-weekly meetings of council. You can always learn something by attending these meetings.”
Aber is retired as an administrator for the Milton Area School District. A retired basketball official, he has been involved in PIAA and USA sports and currently serves as the District 4 Softball Rules Interpreter for the PIAA. He is also umpire-in-chief for District 4 USA Softball. He has been inducted into various sports hall of fames over the years. He currently serves on the Borough of Milton Planning Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.